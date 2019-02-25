Emporia State students and community participated in the Clay Guild’s open studio night to raise money for Plumb Place and a conference trip.
“This event is for anyone, student or community member, to try to come and try wheel throwing or hand building with clay,” said Stephanie Lanter, ESU Clay Guild adviser and assistant professor of ceramics. “It is just a fun night that gives people an opportunity they normally would not have.”
The annual event is put on by the ESU Clay Guild, a Registered Student Organization that is composed of students who are passionate about clay and want to promote clay.
The event was attended by mostly students, but there were a few community members participated as well.
“Today is Valentine’s Day, so it is a good activity to do with my girlfriend,” said Nathan Collins, senior computer science major.
The event cost was $3 per person. Part of the proceeds are going to be used to fund a trip to Minneapolis for ESU Clay Guild members to attend a conference.
The rest of the earnings will be donated to Emporia Plumb Place, a non-profit women’s shelter.
