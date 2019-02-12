Emporia State Chinese Students and Scholars Association presented The Asian Festival Saturday. The event was co-organized by the Office of International Education.
“It’s supposed to be the time the whole family watches the official spring festival eve performances together,” said Yining Wang, graduate psychology student. “But since we cannot go back home, this show kind of gives us a chance to experience the feeling of family.”
Many students and teachers celebrated the over-4,000-year-old Asian New Year and welcomed the year of the pig together.
The pig represents wealth and treasure, according to people.com.
The festival celebrated with traditional music, dance and clothing from China and Korea. The students also performed a traditional dance in Albert Taylor Hall. All the people who presented and at tended the event will also get the chance to draw prizes during the celebration.
“Events like this help bring us all together,” said Mark Daly, dean of international education. “One, the students from countries who celebrate the spring festival have an opportunity to celebrate with one another to enjoy the holiday and lessen their home sickness a little. The second aspect is the rest of us learn more about East Asian culture and enjoy the music and dance.”
