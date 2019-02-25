Nancy Geise talked to Emporia State students about her award winning book “Auschwitz #34207 The Joe Rubinstein Story” and specifically about how Rubinstein survived during the Holocaust and how he deals with adversity in today’s society.
“Joe was taken to Auschwitz, where he lived for over two and a half years,” Geise said. “That was very unusual. Most people came in the cattle carts and within two hours they were taken to the gas chambers and slaughtered. The vast majority of people never lived (long enough) to get a tattoo on their arm.”
After being taken from his home, Rubinstein was sent to multiple concentration camps across Europe before arriving at Auschwitz. Once he arrived, he was forced to work as a slave for the German Army.
“The Nazis main goal was to work them until they died,” Geise said. “His job was to move the bodies of the dead from the gas chambers to the open pits. He would pray that he wouldn’t find his family among the dead.”
Rubinstein was also interned at the Ohrdruf Concentration Camp in Germany for a time.
After the end of World War II, General George Patton famously said about the Ohrdruf camp: “We saw over 3,000 naked emaciated bodies in shallow graves. We also found a shed piled to the ceiling with bodies.”
Despite the difficulties Rubinstein faced, he was determined not to give up, according to Geise. Auschwitz was located in German occupied Poland, which was near where Rubinstein grew up.
“Auschwitz is 25 square miles filled with barracks,” Geise said.
Prisoners that stayed in the barracks often died due to sickness and harsh weather conditions.
“The barracks were built on top of a swamp,” Geise said. “Many times the lowest level of beds would be filled with water and rats.”
Joe Rubinstein survived harsh and deadly conditions throughout his life, according to Geise.
“Everyone must love life, each other, and God, because that’s all there is,” Joe Rubinstein said in Geise’s book.
Geise’s overall goal was to share Rubinstein’s story and maintain awareness of the Holocaust, according to Victoria Goetzinger, junior sociology major.
“I know what Joe would want for you to face adversity,” Geise said. “Joe chose life and love and I hope you do the same when life hands you challenges.”
The event was sponsored by the Union Activities Council.
“(The main goal of Geise’s talk was that) everyone has tough situations in their life but to make the best of it you have to be thankful with what you have because other people have it worse,” said Lisa Foster, President of Union Activities Council, senior business management major.
