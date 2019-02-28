The Center for Student Involvement is collaborating with offices across campus to host rEcharge, an event to help students with stress, which will be held at 6 p.m. tonight in the Memorial Union Ballroom.
“This program is ideal for any and all students but especially those who are feeling worn out, stressed out, frazzled, struggling to make progress on their goals, or wondering how to better care for themselves,” said Rachel Kohman, senior director of the Center for Student Involvement.
The CSI is coordinating with Student Counseling, Career Services, Alumni, Art Therapy, and ACES.
“Currently we have almost 40 students registered to participate,” Kohman said.
Students can register for the event on emporia.campuslabs.com.
“Our goal is to help students achieve greatness by developing skills and awareness of how to increase resiliency and achieve greater levels of personal success,” Kohman said.
Participants will receive a CSI shirt, according to Kohman.
“I am excited the Memorial Union can help facilitate the rEcharge event,” said Carmen Leeds, Memorial Union Director. “Students have so many demands on their time and forget to take care of themselves. Hopefully the students will take time to attend this event to put themselves first,” said Carmen Leeds, Director of the Memorial Union.
The event will take place as students are preparing for midterms.
“I think it’s great that this event is being provided to students,” said Jennifer Sanchez, sophomore chemistry major. “I’ve noticed that many students forget that they need a break from their constant studies, myself included.”
The CSI will also provide snacks during the event.
“This is the time for students to come out to relax, take a deep breath and reconnect with tools for success,” Kohman said.
