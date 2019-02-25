America’s Got Talent participants “iLuminate” performed last Monday in Albert Taylor Hall. The hall sold out with people from Emporia State and the Emporia community attending.
“I thought it was really cool,” said Lindsey Newman, sophomore accounting major. “I was really impressed with the visuals.”
iLuminate is a company of dancers in electrified glow-in-the-dark suits performing dynamic routines and illusions on a darkened stage, according to the iLuminate official website.
The performance was free for ESU students, but a large portion of the audience was made up of children under the age of 15.
“This was definitely for little kids,” said Jan Bard, sophomore information studies major.
The story, however, seemed a bit shocking for a kids’ show, according to Bard and Newman.
“There was violence, murder, destruction of property…(and) abduction,” Bard said.
The iLuminate company combined technology with dance to create a unique visual experience. This included a dance scene in honor of the late Michael Jackson and, later, a large neon snake that nearly took up the whole stage.
“I was not ready for that,” Newman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.