The Interfaith Space opened Feb. 19 and is located in southeast Morse in room 434. It will serve as a space of religious diversity for students, faculty and staff.
“The whole idea is about being inclusive...Maybe in the course of the day you want a nice quiet space to go and do whatever you like to do thats related to your faith,” said Lynn Hobson, dean of students. “It’s not a church. It’s not a synagogue. It’s not a mosque. It’s a small space.”
The Interfaith Space provides a place for people to practice their faith and is a symbol that shows ESU supports religiously diversity, according to Hobson.
“One of the things we want to do is (fill) a gap between different faith and different communities on campus, so our first step with that is creating the interfaith space,” said DeAndrae Powell, graduate assistant of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion of Student Affairs. “Some religions require that you wash your hands before you go to pray... some may require to wash your feet before.”
The Interfaith Space is a light blue room with some art on the wall, a sink for washing your hands, a rug and some books. The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion of Student Affairs received a $4,000 grant to create it last Spring, according to Powell.
“We try to put this space right in the middle of campus... Students can directly go to the stairwell into the space if they want to,” Powell said.
The Interfaith Space included 10 to 15 different religions, and students, faculty and staff can practice their faith as a small group.
“I know that religion can be a big part of others’ lives,” said Sydona Kegin, sophomore nursing major. “I feel like that’s probably a good idea to give people a safe space to practice their religion...It’s important when you want to represent the diversity here in ESU.”
The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion of Student Affairs will redo the grand opening when the weather gets warm, according to Powell.
