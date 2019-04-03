The 7th annual Nitty Gritty Dirt Dash registration will be at 8:30 a.m., and the race begins at 9 a.m. April 13 at the Trusler Sports Complex.
“This is a muddy fun run filled with a variety of obstacles participants will go through in efforts to raise money to benefit organizations such as Big Brother Big Sisters, Emporia Child Care and other non-profit organizations,” said Donicia Vasquez, vice chair of Featured Events committee of UAC and senior business administration major.
Last year, the race raised $1,800, according to Vasquez.
“My goal for this event is to bring people together from ESU and from the Emporia community,” said Kathryn Born, junior Elementary Education major “Nitty Gritty Dirst Dash is such a fun event to experience and partake in. I also want high levels of participation because I want to be able to give back as much money as we can to the three organizations we are supporting.”
The course will look similar to last year’s but will include a few new obstacles and a lot more mud, according to Vasquez.
“Students should expect to have fun and maybe get a little dirty,” said Helen Bollig, sophomore elementary education major. “The proceeds will go to Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters, Emporia Childcare, and Camp Alexander.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.