The conversation about the lack of sexual education is one that has become increasingly popular within the last few years, and Netflix saw a need for this too.
“Sex Education” is one of the newest Netflix original series to be released, and it is about a sexually frustrated teen named Otis and his equally frustrated gay best friend, Eric. Otis starts to fall for a girl named Maeve who is way more experienced than Otis could ever hope to be.
Otis’ mom is a sex therapist who isn’t shy about using her therapy skills on everyone, including one of the boys in her son’s grade who then exposes it to the whole class.
Maeve, in an attempt to comfort Otis, follows him to the abandoned bathrooms where they find a classmate in a tricky situation that Otis is able to help talk him out of. This triggers Maeve to think about starting a sex therapy business under the table with Otis.
Throughout this series, we find out more about Otis and his troubles, as well as a glimpse into what seems to actually be some pretty good advice for people struggling with sex education. It shows why we need sex ed in schools.
At one point, there is a case of pubic lice going around and teen pregnancy, both of which are things that could be prevented with some comprehensive sex ed classes.
The school the characters attend is a fancy expensive private school that makes one attempt to teach the kids about safe sex, but it is in biology class. The class is interrupted by a video of Otis’ mom being a little too detailed for a high school sex ed class.
Otis is slowly realizing things about himself and learning a lot more about sex than he thought he would know.
He also manages to get himself a girlfriend by the end of the season, and things seem to really be looking up for Otis and almost everyone else around him.
While focusing on sexual education, the show also talks about other topics like students in poverty, abortion, cheating in school and even sexuality. Although their use of a character bullying another that they like perpetuates the stereotype of if a guy is mean to you that means he likes you which is a dangerous way to show that you like someone.
Overall, this series is not only educational and controversial, but it is also very entertaining and heartwarming to watch.
I would recommend this to anyone who likes love stories and high school dramas or just wants to learn about sex ed. Fair warning ,the first scene is a little raunchy so watch your volume or your roommates might think you getting it on.
