The Associated Student Government Fiscal Affairs Committee has been meeting this week for the allocation hearings for Recognized Student Organizations. The first meeting was held Monday, and the committee met with about 16 RSOs.
Each RSO presented for about 10 minutes and gave their case as to why they should receive allocations. ASG is only allowing one trip for four to five people, according to Malcolm Dade, chair of fiscal affairs and senior accounting major.
“Really, ASG is limited in what we can provide to organizations,” Dade said. “There’s over 70 organiations that are requesting funding. If we were to give everyone the maximum amount of what they were requesting, we would be in the hole by hundreds of thousands of dollars.”
While Tuesday’s allocation hearing was rescheduled, last night’s meeting went as planned. According to Dade, the committee has two weeks to get through the allocation hearings and respond. The RSOs should expect to hear back within a week or two weeks.
The next allocation hearing will be held at 5:30 p.m. tonight in the Miller Room of the Memorial Union.
