WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Board of Regents has named former regents president and CEO Andy Tompkins as interim president of Wichita State University.
The regents announced Thursday that Thompkins will serve as interim president until a full-time replacement is found.
Tompkins will replace John Bardo, who died earlier this month after suffering from a chronic lung condition.
Tompkins was interim president at Fort Hays State University from December 2016 to November 2017 while that university conducted a search for a new president.
He was president and CEO of the regents from 2010 to 2015 and has worked in education since 1969.
