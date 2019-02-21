A survey was sent out to students to determine how textbook prices financially affect them. The survey is now available for students to take.
The purpose of this survey is to reduce the cost of textbooks and education for the students on campus, according to Garrison Smith, legislative director of Associated Student Government and sophomore political science major.
“They are doing this as a part of a statewide effort to gain an understanding of how book prices are impacting higher education and to see if (Open Educational Resources) is something that should also become a statewide effort,” Smith said.
The survey began in the Students Advisory Committee which is a group connected to the Regent Universities Student Body Presidents.
“The Kansas Board of Regents to this point, and to my interpretation, have been fairly receptive to this as it a cost reduction for students,” said Michael Webb, ASG president and senior management major.
The hope for the survey is to provide better accessibility of resources for students, according to Smith.
“I think open resources would be a great investment for Emporia State,” said Taylor Wilson, freshman elementary education major. “Not having to purchase textbooks would not only save students money, but time as well.”
