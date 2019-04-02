The Associated Student Government voted in favor of distributing $152,240 in allocations to 72 organizations during their meeting Thursday which was held in Visser, due to the high number of attendees. The bill passed with no against and no abstentions from voting.
$60,000 of the allocations will go to ASG’s operating costs. ASG also approved $1,105 in reserve fund requests for two organizations.
“To receive the allocations,...it’s by reimbursement only,” said Malcolm Dade, chair of ASG fiscal affairs committee and senior accounting major. “So once you have all the receipts for your trip or your speaker or your publicity, please go see Anna Dragoo in the CSI (Center for Student Involvement) office.”
ASG implemented a $1,680 cap this year for how much funding organizations could request.
“The trips’ amounts have been capped for four people...at $270 per person, so that means that the total cap amount is $1,080,” Dade said. “Anything over that amount will just be capped at $1,080. Speaker cap...is $500, and publicity cap is $100.”
ASG President Michael Webb has the power to veto line items for RSO and will be considering that for RSOs who were not present at the meeting.
The organizations awarded the complete amount possible were: Alpha Kappa Delta, Beta Alpha Psi, Beta Beta Beta, Chinese Students and Scholarship Association, Didde Catholic Campus Center, E-KANS, Acapella Choir, ESU Ambassadors, American Chemical Society Student Affiliate, Collegiate Republicans, Marketing Club, Glass Guild, Organization of Biology Graduate Students, Panhellenic Association, PRIDE, Public Affairs Club, Soccer Club, Student Art Therapy Organization, Student Athlete Advisory Committee, Student Chapter of the American Library Association, The Photo Club and Xenos.
No representatives from the student organizations receiving allocations spoke during the meeting.
In other business, the School Psychology Student Society received $675 for lodging and travel from a reserve fund request. The bill passed 18 in favor, 0 against and with 0 abstentions.
“We just recently took a trip to Atlanta, Georgia and what we’re requesting the funds for. It was the National Association for School of Psychologists,” said Brettany Williams, president of the School Psychology Student Society and psychology graduate student. “We attended 45 minute sessions throughout the day just to get professional development.”
The Students for Environmental Sustainability organization received $430 to pay for a speaker. The bill passed 18 in favor, 0 against and with 0 abstentions.
“Our goal as a club is to promote environmental awareness and promote campus sustainability through student action,” said Colin Dallimore, senior biochemistry and molecular biology major.
ASG also recognized two organizations as official registered student organizations. The Collegiate Entrepreneur Organization and ESU Print Guild as an official registered student organization.
“Collegiate Entrepreneur Organization, while it sounds like a business organization, is actually a club for anyone on campus because you don’t have to be business minded to be an entrepreneur,” said Carissa McAfee, junior marketing and management major.
Both bills recognizing the organizations were passed with 18 in favor, 0 against and 0 abstentions.
“ESU Print Guild will essentially be an organization that not only involve print makers, but also students, faculty members and other people in the community,” said Thuong Tran, senior art, painting and print making major.
ASG passed two resolutions unanimously: one to celebrate Black History Month and one in support of affirmative consent.
