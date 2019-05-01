A new logo to celebrate Associated Student Government will be released at their end of year party.
Michael Webb, ASG president and senior business management major, also invited ASG alumni to celebrate 50 years of student government at Emporia State.
“The banquet is Saturday, May 4 from 5 (p.m.) to 7 (p.m.),” said Michaela Todd, ASG vice president and senior political science and communications major. “We’ll be rolling out the new ASG logo, so that’ll be really fun to see that. Dylan (Schneider) has worked with me on that all semester, and we’ve been working with marketing and media to get that finalized.”
With the year coming to a close, Webb said senators should take some time for self care and thanked them for their service this year on ASG.
“Well, we’re getting close now to the end of the semester...don’t forget to take self care as we prepare for our finals and all of our projects that we have coming up,” Webb said. “I know it’s a pretty stressful time, and we really appreciate your service to the student body.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.