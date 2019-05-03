The Lyon and Chase County Bar Association presented The Bulletin, the Emporia State campus newspaper, with the Liberty Bell during their annual Law Day Luncheon today.
The Liberty Bell Award was established more than 40 years ago to acknowledge outstanding community service, and service with respect to law and the rule of law, according to an email sent by Jeremy Dorsey, Kansas Legal Services of Emporia.
The speaker at the event was Matthew D. Keenan, a lawyer with Shook, Hardy & Bacon, who said The Bulletin's work would make William Allen White proud.
The Bulletin received the Liberty Bell award for their coverage of the Jane stories, which led to policy change on Emporia State's campus, the CECE abuse stories and the coverage of ASG Vice President Michaela Todd, who made a social media post using the phrase "illegal aliens."
The majority of the work on these stories are credited to Rayna Karst, Emporia State graduate, Allie Crome, senior secondary education major, Sarah Spoon, senior Spanish and English major and Margaret Mellott, sophomore secondary education history major.
The adviser for The Bulletin is Max McCoy, professor of journalism and investigative journalist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.