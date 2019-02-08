A funeral service for an Emporia State graduate will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at the Shawnee Mission Unitarian Universalist Church, 9400 Pflumm Rd., Lenexa.
Ben Craig Abel, 38, an Emporia native, died Jan. 22, 2019.
Abel graduated Magna Cum Laude from ESU with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry and, in 2013, received a Masters Degree in Molecular Biotechnology from the University of Kansas.
Abel was born in Emporia and was a Kansas City resident. Recently, Abel moved to Newberry, Florida, with wife Liz Abel.
The family is asking for any stories, comments and photographs to be shared during the service, according to Crevasse’s Simple Cremation, Gainesville, Florida. These can be emailed to benabelmemorial@gmail.com.
Donations are welcome to the Ben Abel Memorial Fund by contacting the Shawnee Mission Unitarian Universalist Church at (913) 381-3336 or church@smuuchurch.org.
