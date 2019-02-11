This semester, the Associated Student Government Diversity and Inclusion Committee is planning a panel event that will feature those with disabilities.
Currently, Kim Nguyen, graduate student of art therapy and clinical counseling, is working on confirming speakers for the event.
“I emailed everyone,” Nguyen said. “...But I wouldn’t want things to get printed until I hear back from all the speakers.”
They also discussed working on a bill to change their diversity training.
According to Caylie Ratzlaff, junior social sciences and English education major, they want to expand it to get more senators involved.
“I think it sounds good, but I think it needs clarification,” Ratzlaff said.
Abigaile Weiser, senior sociology major, said that it’s important to do these trainings and make people uncomfortable.
“I think that freaking them out a little bit is kind of necessary,” Weiser said. “No positive change can be made if people aren’t uncomfortable.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.