Three Emporia State officers responding to a “suspicious smell” call allegedly found a 9 mm Glock handgun improperly secured, and marijuana and drug paraphernalia,in a dorm room late Sunday night in Central Morse.
“The officers went over in reference to the suspicious odor smell and obtained consent to search the room from the person that lived there,” said Captain Chris Hoover, ESU Police and Safety. “They found a gun that did not meet the (university’s) policy. It was in violation of our concealed carry policy on campus and so the gun was seized.”
Widler Jean Louisnat, a student at ESU, was processed at the Lyon County Jail for suspicion of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia at 2:35 a.m. Monday, according to a spokesperson from the jail. He was released at 8:31 p.m. that day.
Louisnat was also cited in the campus daily police reports as having been taken into custody for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and taken to the county jail.
“There were two magazines that were fully loaded, (but there was no round) in the chamber, so that was in compliance,” Hoover said. “It was just the out of compliance part was it was in the residence halls and it was not in an approved storage device.”
Handguns can be stored in a vehicle if it is locked and the gun is out of view. In dorm rooms, guns must be kept unloaded and the weapon and ammunition must be kept in a locked safe, according to ESU’s Weapons Policy.
“It (must be) a storage device made specifically for handguns and ammunition,” Hoover said. “It cannot be secured by a key. It has to be some sort of combination lock or they do make some more expensive ones where it requires a fingerprint...to get it to open.”
Louisnat did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
“He was legal to have it,” Hoover said. “He was not personally in any violation of concealed carry law but our policy says that if you’re going to store it on campus, it has to be stored in a particular way and he did not have it in the appropriate device. That was the violation.”
Hoover said university policy was clear about concealed carry on campus.
“Concealed means concealed,” Hoover said. “Not only concealed from view but you don’t talk about it either. You don’t spread it around that you have a weapon.”
