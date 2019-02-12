The Educational Fund Committee met to begin the semesters activities by divvying up reviews of student and department-based allocation requests last Friday. The EOF was created by the Board of Regents in 1989 to provide funding for student financial aid or other campus-based programs according to the Center for Student Involvements website.
“It’s my first year as chair,” said Michel Webb, senior business management major and chair of the committee. “All of the funding ultimately is benefiting the students on campus...We had 56 scholarships for students and departments were probably anywhere from 10-12. It depends on the funds available for the year.”
While the meeting mainly covered logistical concerns such as who should review which requests, the committee talked at lengths about their charge or responsibilities outlined to them by the mandated creation of the EOF. According to Webb its ultimately up to the individual college to determine how to organize and structure the allocation of such funds.
Rachel Kohman, committee advisor, suggested a reviewing of how granted funds were used and the various impacts they held to help better determine how they should be used.
“That would be something I think would be helpful in reviewing these assessments,” Kohman said. To get funds students would “need to first pick up an application from either student involvement or financial aid...Department requests can be emailed to Michael. Student scholarship you have to provide information such as transcript and write a statement as to why you’re applying and fill out an application.”
For more information regarding the Educational Opportunity Fund contact Michael Webb or visit the Center for Student Involvement in the Memorial Union.
