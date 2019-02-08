Faculty Senate got updates from Michael Webb, Associated Student Government president and senior business administration major, and also discussed the bill requiring attendance at Faculty Senate meetings.
According to Webb, students will be visiting Topeka, Kansas this coming week to talk with state legislators.
“This coming Tuesday, we’ll be taking about 12 (or) 13 students to the state house,” Webb said. “We’ll be speaking with legislators all day (about)...funding for mental health (resources) on campuses and we’ll also be talking about a bill that was proposed, HB2011, which proposes exempting textbooks from sales tax.”
According to Steve Lovett, Faculty Senate president and assistant professor of business administration, the bill requiring attendance at meetings will be sent back to the Faculty Executive Committee.
They also reviewed the upcoming elections for Faculty Senate, but not every department will need to elect a new representative. The deadline for elections is March 12.
According to the Emporia State website, the next Faculty Senate meeting will be held at 3:30 on February 15 in Skyline.
