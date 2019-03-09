Associated Student Government’s Fiscal Affairs Committee finished their individual Recognized Student Organization meetings to decide which RSOs will be receiving allocations.
Each RSO had to fill out an application with information about funds they need for trips, speakers and printing and publicity. Not every RSO requested funds for each of these categories, but there are RSOs that requested something for all three.
“ASG had to cut down their budget due to the rising number of organizations that they have to provide allocations for,” said Malcolm Dade, chair of Fiscal Affairs Committee and senior accounting major. “Typically, it’s tough for ASG to fund every organization’s maximum amount they are asking for.”
Many RSOs found out over the last week and a half of meetings that they will likely not receive all of the funding that they are requesting.
The Fiscal Affairs Committee is limiting trips to one trip with four or five people for each RSO, according to Dade.
To offset this cost, the committee is suggesting that RSOs plan to do some form of fundraising on their own to try and make up for the loss of some funding from ASG.
RSOs are now waiting to find out if the Fiscal Affairs Committee is going to approve their requests. Once approved, a representative from each RSO must attend the March 21st meeting to find out the amount of allocations they will receive.
