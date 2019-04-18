HAYS, Kan. (AP) — Fort Hays State University officials say the school has received a $20 million gift from the estate of a couple who met at the school in Hays.
The university held a celebration Thursday to honor Earl and Nonie Field, lifelong residents of Hays and longtime supporters of Fort Hays State.
Nonie Field died in 2009 and her husband died in 2013. Earl Field was a board member and president of the university's Alumni Association.
Jason Williby, president and CEO of the FHSU Foundation, said in a news release that the gift will support student scholarships for art, athletics and music.
The couple built the Field Abstract and Title Co., which Earl Field operated it from 1946 until he retired in 1979.
