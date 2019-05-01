TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly announced she will be adding over $30 million toward improvements at state prison facilities in the Governor’s Budget Amendment, which was released Tuesday.
The funds will go toward the Department of Corrections in facilitating better safety measures at state prisons, such as adding additional funding for treating Hepatitis C and increasing pay for correction officers, among other planned changes.
“When I took office in January, we found that numerous agencies were facing challenges far worse than we thought, especially the Department of Corrections,” Kelly said. “Our prisons were overcrowded, understaffed and in crisis. I’ve added significantly more funding to start addressing these issues immediately.”
Previously in February, Kelly issued an emergency for the El Dorado correctional facility because of a staff shortage.
In addition, Kelly added funding to other entities, including more funds for disasters as well as issued funds to the Osawatomie State Hospital in assisting with a revenue shortfall there.
Kelly also altered human service caseloads based on estimates for the 2019 and 2020 years for the Department for Children and Families, Department for Aging and Disability Services and the Department of Health and Environment, according to the press release on the governor’s website.
Hailey Dixon is a University of Kansas senior from Humboldt majoring in journalism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.