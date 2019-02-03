At 6:30 p.m. Jan. 24 in the Peterson Planetarium, Courtney Barger, senior student of the science education major, created a NASA night show. It talked about the Hubble space telescope and the repair missions.
“This semester we are doing a sort of concept in NASA and space science instead of specific missions,” Barger said. “NASA is my passion. I absolutely love space.”
The Hubble telescope has been used since 1990, and most of the pictures we’ve gotten of space come from the Hubble space telescope. It expands our view of the universe.
“It’s probably the most famous space telescope,” Barger said, “It’s a good place to start with people who don’t know a lot of the space missions.”
During the show, it talked about the Hubble space telescope and its repair mission.
“We are talking about the Hubble space telescope with the repair mission and all the new information it told us,” Barger said, “Edwin Hubble himself who discovered the universe is expanding and it’s kind of relevant to some stuff that were discovered lately in the new theory.”
The show was cooperated by using the videos on the dome and the presentation explanation by Barger at the same time.
“I love the show. I really love how we incorporated the full dome experiences with the presentation,” said Briana Edwards, a sophomore earth science major “We don’t get many chances to do that.”
Andrea Garritano and her eight-year-old daughter Elizabeth Freeze knew about the NASA night event from Facebook and came.
“I thought it was wonderful. (The) pictures were great,” Garritano said “It’s nice to know...how they fix it (Hubble space telescope). That was great. We’ll definitely be back.”
NASA night will be every Thursday evening this semester and there will be a show every other Saturday. On Feb. 16, Caleb Gimar, a graduate student from Wichita State, will give a presentation called “The Heart of the Sun and Beyond.”
