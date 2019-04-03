OLATHE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 2, 2019--Insight School of Kansas (ISKS), an accredited, full-time online public school program of the Spring Hill Unified School District, is now accepting enrollment applications for the 2019-2020 school year. Available tuition-free to students in grades 7-12, as well as adult learners, ISKS provides students throughout the state with the opportunity to finish their high school education, and plan for college and careers.
Built on the understanding that many students face unique challenges, ISKS provides students with the academic, emotional and social supports needed to earn their high school diploma and succeed after graduation. ISKS combines online instruction and the support of experienced teachers to provide a personalized learning experience for students.
“We are committed to challenging and supporting our students as they navigate middle and high school, and prepare for their next chapter,” said Head of School Cassandra Barton. “Our teachers work in partnership with students and families, because we believe in the potential of every one of them to succeed at ISKS, and beyond.”
ISKS provides support for struggling students, as well as opportunities for eligible students to take college courses while still in high school. State-certified teachers facilitate lessons during live, interactive online classes, and interact with students and parents via phone, email, web-based classrooms and online discussions.
In addition, the Adult Learner Program provides an opportunity for people across the state to earn a high school diploma, no matter how long ago or at what point they left school. Students who are past their fourth-year cohort and have not earned a traditional high school diploma have the chance to do so, no matter their age.
Throughout the year, ISKS builds a sense of community through in-person field trips, social gatherings, and service learning opportunities. While classes take place online, ISKS also celebrates traditional high school milestones, including an in-person prom and graduation ceremony each spring. Virtual clubs and student organizations give students many opportunities to explore shared interests, grow leadership skills and form friendships.
Enrollment at ISKS is now open for the 2019-2020 school year. Families are encouraged to attend online or in-person information sessions hosted by the school. To learn more, visit ks.insightschools.net or download the K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices.
About Insight School of Kansas
Insight School of Kansas (ISKS) is an accredited, full-time online public school program of the Spring Hill Unified School District that serves Kansas students in grades 7-12, as well as adult learners who are past their fourth-year cohort and have not earned a traditional high school diploma. As part of the Kansas public school system, ISKS is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to school from home using curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about ISKS, visit ks.insightschools.net.
