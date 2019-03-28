TaJuan Wilson, currently an assistant professor at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, spoke and took questions from Emporia State students, faculty and staff last Friday as he is one of two candidates being considered for the Senior Diversity Officer position.
“I believe in coming into environments and transforming to be better,” Wilson said. “There’s work that specifically needs to be done on Emporia State University...I believe in cultural consciousness, which is the notion that you have an ongoing responsibility and commitment to engage in this work day in and day out and that you are never done learning about diversity and inclusion.”
The person selected will have to collaborate with people across campus to develop strategies to recruit and retain a diverse campus and implement diversity training initiatives, according to emporia.edu.
The Senior Diversity Officer Search Committee has narrowed their search down to two candidates: Wilson and Aswad Allen, from UC Denver.
“People have asked me all throughout the day ‘Why am I interested in Emporia State University?,’” Wilson said. “I think if I could sum it up in a word after being here today it’s because of the opportunity that I see to really impact change on this campus with respect to issues of diversity and inclusion.”
Wilson said he rarely ever uses the word “diversity,” because diversity is just the first step. Instead, Wilson says we should be working towards equity and inclusion.
“What is my vision for diversity, equity and inclusion? I think it’s a cultivated environment where diversity, equity and inclusion work is the responsibility of every community member,” Wilson said. “I would like to create conditions where every person can contribute in their unique and equal way and feel safe and secure in doing so. Essentially, I want you to be able to be yourself at Emporia State University.”
Wilson also emphasized the importance of collaboration, saying that nothing can be accomplished without collaboration, and wanted ESU to make diversity, equity and inclusion training a top priority.
The committee will announce their candidate selection in the next couple of weeks, according to Jim Williams, chair of the Senior Diversity Officer Search Committee and vice president of student affairs.
