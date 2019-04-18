BALDWIN CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police say the owner of a Lawrence towing company was crushed to death while changing a tire on a college baseball team's bus.
Baldwin City Police Chief Mike Pattrick said 53-year-old Kevin Raasch died early Sunday on the Baker University campus.
Pattrick said Raasch came to the campus to fix a flat tire on the bus for the Benedictine College team after a Baker-Baldwin City baseball game.
The Lawrence Journal-World reports Raasch was trying to release the jack after changing the tire when he was pinned under the back of the large motor coach.
Pattrick says several players and coaches lifted the bus and pulled Raasch out but he died at the scene.
Raasch owned and operated TransMasters Towing and Roadside Recovery for over 30 years.
