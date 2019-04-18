TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A 22-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison in a deadly shooting near Washburn University in Topeka.
The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Zachary Buck-Schrag likely won't be eligible for parole until he is at least 71 under the sentence imposed Monday. He was convicted in February of first-degree murder and several other counts in the January 2018 killing of 37-year-old Travis Larsen. The shooting briefly prompted the university to issue an alert asking students to shelter in place.
Buck-Schrag argued the shooting was self-defense. He contended that Larsen and another man threatened him and a friend by flashing an ammunition clip and making unfriendly remarks. Larsen was found suffering from a fatal gunshot wound to the head in a vehicle that had left the roadway.
Information from: The Topeka (Kan.) Capital-Journal, http://www.cjonline.com
