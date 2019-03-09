When Associated Student Government opened elections this Tuesday, there was only one pair on the ticket for president and vice president and there are only nine senators running for ASG senator positions.
“We were really looking forward to having other people run against us so that way it could be a full experience and we could really learn through the campaign process and how the debate would go,” said Victoria Goetzinger, current ASG senator and junior sociology major. “We wish we would’ve had someone else to run against.”
Goetzinger ran for vice president alongside Paul Frost, current ASG senator and junior accounting major, who ran for president.
Nine people ran this year compared to eight last year, according to Frost. There are a total of 23 senator positions, according to emporia.edu.
“I think it’s disheartening that more people aren’t getting involved, but I know it’s not everyone’s cup of tea,” Goetzinger said. “I recognize why some people don’t want to get involved.”
Frost and Goetzinger are running with the slogan “Bridging Voices and Values” and are focusing on listening to constituents and faculty and working those into the university’s mission and their values, according to Goetzinger.
“I’m really just ready for us to get into the position and feeling (sic) out how it works and then being able to implement the ideas that we have and really getting the chance to move our campus forward with everyone,” said Frost.
ASG recently found out that enrollment is down, and they would be receiving less funds for the upcoming academic year, according to Frost.
“Instead of ASG being able to provide support funding for two trips for an RSO, it was cut down to they were only able to provide support for one trip,” Frost said. “I think that’s the biggest hit I’ve seen.”
Last semester, ASG was met with controversy after Michaela Todd, ASG vice president, made a post on her social media. The post, which endorsed Kris Kobach for governor, said Kobach would “put Kansans first, not illegal aliens.”
After the outcry from students, there were calls for Todd’s impeachment, which never received enough votes to pass.
“You never know what you’re going to do until you’re in that position,” Goetzinger said. “I think that’s something we’ve taken away from this whole. This is the importance of listening to the student voice and listening to all parts of that.”
Last semester, Frost was the senator who called for the impeachment of Todd on two different occasions.
“You could tell there was a part of our campus that was isolated completely by the language that was used,” Frost said. “(And) based on previous conversations that I had with different students and looking in deeper at our policies and seeing that we’re held to this standard to be inclusive and open to our students, and since that position is a voice for all students, I didn’t see that that was being upheld."
Both Frost and Goetzinger voted two days after the post was made to impeach Todd during the ASG senate meeting, despite the Diversity and Inclusion committee asking the senators not to vote to impeach her yet.
“Based on previous conversations with students and my constituents, that was what they wanted,” said Frost.
Goetzinger and Frost were announced as the next president and vice president yesterday.
