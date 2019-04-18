April 10
Officer provided escort for female student from ESU PD HQ to East Gate Apt’s.
Officer stopped KS 873KJM for no seatbelt in 1200 Market. Operator was taken into custody for driving while revoked and transported to Lyon Co. jail.
Officer stopped KS 980CJW in 1500 Merchant. Verbal warning for defective tag light. Two females were cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Power House Operator reported the water pipes in the tunnels were vibrating loudly. Attempted to contact Darrell Stephens and Patrick Renfro. No answer. Contacted Nane Weaver. He will come in.
April 11
Officer reported parking problem in 1400 Highland involving KS 335LSB. Citation issued.
Officer reported parking problem in 1400 Highland involving KS 170LUE. Citation issued.
April 12
Draven George reported a possible hit and run involving KS 311KED at Sector 8. Officer took report.
April 13
April 14
Madeline Bock reported three teenage males in Albert Taylor Hall. Subjects left prior to officers’ arrival.
Residential Life Assistant Paul Frost reported a male subject banned from the Freshman dormitory was in the building. Report was unfounded.
Officer stopped KS 154KFZ in 1500 Highland in reference to the trespassing call. The suspect was not in the vehicle nor on campus.
April 15
Officer assisted Emporia Police Dept. with a car stop in 1100 East.
Officer escorted male student form ESU PD HQ to retrieve a lost bike.
Officers responded to a report of a suspicious odor on Plumb Hall 2nd floor. No problem was found.
Officer assisted Emporia Police Dept. with a car stop in 10 E 12th.
April 16
A student requested to speak with an officer at the Student Recreation Center. HBO.
Officer coned off an area around a pothole in the Walking Mall per request of the Physical Plant.
Officer responded to a report of a door in Northwest Morse Hall not securing. IT was contacted and rendered service.
Officer stopped KS 842KZM for driving without a seatbelt at 300 W 12th. Tristin Fetters was taken into custody for driving while revoked and transported to Lyon Co. jail.
Officer investigated stolen property at 1112 Merchant.
Officer engaged in community contact with a male subject and a female subject fishing at King Lake. The couple had previously signed in at ESU PD HQ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.