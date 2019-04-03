March 27
Officer engaged in community contact with a subject at WAW Library.
Officer engaged in community contact with a male subject at Wooster Lake.
Officer assisted Emporia Police Dept. with keeping the peace at 620 Wilson.
Officers assisted Emporia Police Dept. with a car stop in 1000 Exchange.
March 28
Officer engaged in community contact with a subject in 1500 Wooster Dr.
Officer reported parking problem at Didde Catholic Center. Operator contacted.
Subject requested to speak with an officer at ESU PD HQ. HBO.
Officer engaged in community contact with subjects at 15th and Market.
Ben Ortstadt reported a burglary/theft from KS 722CZH at Sector 7. Officer took report.
Jeff Horton reported water problem at Roosevelt Hall. Officer and Jim Markowitz shut off water.
Officers assisted Emporia Police Dept. with a car stop in 100 W 12th
March 29
Officer contacted operator of a city truck and advised not to go southbound on Market without contacting ESU PD to direct traffic.
Officer assisted KS 993JNM in Sector 7 with low fuel and jump start. Officer escorted female student from Sector 7 to ESU PD HQ and 1829 Merchant then to Twin Towers Complex.
March 30
Officer admitted ESU athletic staff to the concessions stand in Welch Stadium to retrieve property. Property was not found.
Officers assisted Emporia Police Dept. with a car stop in 1100 Commercial.
Officers responded to a report of a suspicious odor in Central Morse Hall 1st Central. No source located.
Officer assisted Emporia Police Dept. with a car stop at 1829 Merchant.
March 31
Emporia Police Dept. reported a 17 year old female runaway located near Trusler Sports Complex. Officers checked welfare of subjects in the area.
Taryn Carroll reported a suspicious smell in Central Morse Hall 1st Floor. Officer was unable to detect odor.
Officers returned to Central Morse Hall 1st floor for a report of suspicious smell. A student was cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Officers also took possession of a handgun which was not properly secured.
Officer obtained permission to search MO FR6X5S by owner. A student was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia and transported to Lyon Co. jail.
April 1
A faculty member requested to speak with an officer at Visser Hall.
Officer engaged in community contact with a male subject in Sector 6.
Officer assisted Emporia Police Dept. with an arrest in 800 Merchant.
Officer stopped KS 566LWZ in 1000 W 12th . Verbal warning for failure to display proper registration, not wearing a seatbelt while driving and improper left turn.
Officer issued a citation to a vehicle for parking in front of a yellow curb in 1400 Highland.
Officers assisted Emporia Police Dept. with a possible shots fired call in the vicinity of 1300 Merchant.
April 2
Officers responded to Sector 6 for a seizure. Subject was transported by ambulance to Newman Regional Health
Officer reported elevator malfunctioning North Twin Towers. Turned off elevator with sign placed on door to not use.
Officer assisted Emporia Police Dept. with a call in 1300 Highland.
