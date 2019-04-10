April 3
Officer engaged in community contact with Emporia Middle School students for Career Day at ESU PD HQ.
Officer assisted Emporia Police Dept. with keeping the peace at 1325 Merchant.
April 4
A female student reported the theft of a bicycle. Theft occurred between January 2019 and March 2019 on ESU campus.
Residential Life reported graffiti on a concrete pillar and trash can in between Singular/Trusler Complex and Twin Towers Complex. Officer took report.
Emporia Police Dept. reported criminal damage to KS 148KZL in 400 E 18th. Officer took report.
Officer provided escort for a male student from ESU PD HQ to 1112 Merchant
WAW Library exterior door ‘R’ will not secure properly and requires attention.
April 5
A student requested to speak with an officer at ESU PD HQ. Officer directed subject to Student Affairs.
Officer assisted Emporia Police Dept. with a vehicle/animal call at I-35 and Burlingame southbound ramp.
April 6
Officers engaged in community contact with subjects at Hammond Park.
Officer found and returned a dog to its owner in 1800 Burlingame Rd.
Residential Life coordinator Andrea Riebel reported a vehicle parked in a Brown Parking spot. Citation issued.
Officer assisted Lyon Co. deputy and Emporia Police Dept. locating a combative subject in Admire.
Student requested welfare check for a student in South Twin Towers Room 402. Subject was transported to Newman Regional Health.
Officer escorted student from Newman Regional Health to South Twin Tower.
April 7
Officers provided lock out assistance for KS 913LNN at 202 ½ Commercial.
April 8
Officer escorted a male student from Student Wellness Center to 126 W. 15th.
A female student requested to speak with an officer at ESU PD HQ. Referred to Emporia Police Dept.
Officer stopped a red Dodge Ram without license plate in the east alley of Exchange.
Officer escorted a male student from the Student Wellness Center to Newman Regional Health.
Officer engaged in community contact with a subject at Wooster Lake.
Officer admitted a female student into the HPER building’s women’s locker room to retrieve her student ID.
April 9
Emporia Police Dept. reported 911 hang up at Sauder Center. No problem was found. Accidental misdial.
Officer assisted Emporia Police Dept. with a possible break-in with KS 495JLU at 1001 Commercial.
Officers checked welfare of subjects at 726 Commercial. No problem was found.
A resident of North Twin Towers reported several subjects revving the engines of their vehicles and peeling out. Suspects left the area prior to officers’ arrival.
Officer assisted Emporia Police Dept. with a call at 1333 Merchant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.