The Bulletin won 16 individual awards and “The Sunflower,” Emporia State’s yearbook, won 12 awards April 7 and 8 at the Kansas Collegiate Media conference hosted in Wichita, Kansas.
The work submitted was completed between Feb. 2018 and Feb. 2019.
The Bulletin was a silver medalist in overall newspaper category and a bronze in the overall website division. “The Sunflower” was a silver medalist in the overall yearbook and magazine category.
“There were a lot of really great publications there, and a lot of them presented really great journalism and design,” said Abigail Wells, Editor-in-Chief of “The Sunflower.” “It’s great to see Emporia’s publications ranked among so many other great publications like K-State and Wichita.”
The Bulletin won first place in Headlines/Artistic Headline Design.
“It was wonderful seeing The Bulletin being recognized for all their hard work from this last year,” said Margaret Mellott, managing editor and sophomore social science education major. “It’s a really cool thing to see The Bulletin win awards among other colleges in Kansas.”
“The Sunflower” won first place Event Writing for Kate Ocker’s coverage of the Stingers Dance Team and for their Cover Design by Chloe Soetaert.
“I’m honored to receive these awards, and I’m looking forward to seeing the continued work and legacy of “The Sunflower” yearbook in the future,” Soetaert said.
The Bulletin won second place in Illustration & Infographics in Chronology of controversy: When a single post divided ESU by Mellott in News/Event Photography for the photos accompanying the story In meeting filled with tears, anger...Committee backpedals on impeachment by Mellott and in Sports/Action Photography for Hornet basketball takes on Missouri Western at home by Abigail Ponce, photo editor and senior math education major.
““I’m proud that we were able to show off our hard work and that we were recognized for our hard work,” Ponce said.
“The Sunflower” won two second place awards for Alma Santibanez’s for Sports Photography covering the track team and Yuanou Sha and Shiyu Zhu for their Photo Essay of the Tie Dye Run.
“The Sunflower” won third place in Brexton Lukens for Event Writing about Bitch magazine’s Andi Zeisler visit by Brexton Luken, Madilyn Staples Event Photography of Hispanic Heritage Month and Soetaert’s Page Design of the Cultural Celebration.
The Bulletin won third place in Special Sections, Publications or Innovations for their “A Campus Divided” section last semester and in Editorial Writing for the piece President Garrett, We Need to Talk by Sarah Spoon.
The Bulletin’s magazine “Empowered” also won third place for feature writing for their story “A $40,000 Battle Family Fundraises for Bionic Hand” by Allie Crome.
The Bulletin received four honorable mention awards. Mellott received an honorable mention in Feature Photography for McKernan: Veteran, Presidents assistant, Kalliope Craft, design editor and senior elementary education, won for Feb. 15, 2018 Front Page Design and Xiangru Chen won for News/Event Photography in Answers Demanded at Town Hall. Spoon also won an honorable mention for investigative reporting.
The Bulletin’s magazine “Empowered” received an honorable mention for Mellott’s Feature Writing in Life after a fire and Spoon’s Cover Design in Empowered Vol. 1.
“The Sunflower” received four honorable mentions; Alma Santibanez for Sports Photography covering Women’s Soccer, Soetaert for Illustration and Infographics in Enrollment by the numbers and for Event Writing on her coverage of Tobacco Free Campus, and Havilah Hickling for Event Photography covering ESU’s Color Guard.
Spoon was also named First Runner Up for Journalist of the Year among four-year schools at the Kansas Collegiate Media Conference. The award is the top individual honor given by KCM, and recognizes “journalists who have contributed the most to their staffs and collegiate journalism in Kansas during the academic year,” according to the KCM website.
Spoon is editor-in-chief of the campus newspaper, The Bulletin. She was nominated for the award by her publications adviser, Max McCoy, a veteran newsman and associate professor of journalism.
The award came with a cash prize of $150.
Spoon is graduating in May from ESU with a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish and English and a minor in journalism and history. Her hometown is Neodesha.
