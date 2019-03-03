The Student Wellness Center will be holding a Safe Spring Break event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 4-8 in the Memorial Union.
“It will be focused on sexual assault prevention, healthy relationships, consent, alcohol and drug use prevention, sexually transmitted infection, sunscreen protection, and possibly even body positivity,” said Lindsay Bays, director of counseling services.
During the event The Healthy Relationship & Interpersonal Violence Education program, The Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention program and The Health Service Society willbe tabling about different waysto be safe during spring break.
T.H.R.I.V.E. will also be holding events for Sexual Awareness Month in April. One, a student lead event called “Where Do You Stand,” will be educating students on campus about the importance of a healthy relationship.
“We will have different groups discussing relationships,consent, sexual assault, and interpersonal violence,” said Hilary Wallace, graduate assistant for T.H.R.I.V.E. and clinical counseling and art therapy graduate student.
Where Do You Stand will be held at 7 p.m. April 15 in the Preston Family Room in the Memorial Union. “We want to make it a safe environment to talk about these things that might be difficult to talk about,” Wallace said. “Our goal is to make it more normal to talk about relationships and consent, especially with their friends.”
T.H.R.I.V.E. will also be sponsoring a “Take Back the Night” event 6-8 p.m. April 18. In the Fredrickson Theater. “This is an advocacy event where we protest to take back the night,” Bays said. “It’s about sexual assualt prevention and safety at night.”
Russell Wilson will be the guest speaker and will talk about his experiences with human trafficking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.