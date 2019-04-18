WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita State University is planning a public event to celebrate the life of its late president, John Bardo.
The event will take place from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on May 9 in the university's Shirley Beggs Ballroom of the Rhatigan Student Center.
The school says the program will include speakers and video presentations about Bardo's impact on Wichita State.
The hour-long program is part of a series of events honoring Bardo's life May 6 through 10.
Bardo, who was president since 2012, died March 12 after battling a chronic lung condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.