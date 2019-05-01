WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita State University says it will cut about $1.5 million a year and reallocate funds to help pay for a new School of Business building.
The decision comes after students voted last month against doubling a campus infrastructure fee all students pay. It would have raised an estimated $38.5 million.
The Wichita Eagle reports Provost Richard Muma said the cuts from the general use budget will be enough to make an annual payment on a $20 million bond. The remaining $30 million needed for the Frank Barton School of Business building will come from private gifts to the WSU Foundation.
The university said it will reduce funds for the School of Business, the Division of Academic Affairs, the Office of Research and Technology Transfer, other divisions and Athletics.
___
Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.