Emporia state nursing students will be holding a kickoff event for their bone marrow swab drive March 21-22 in the Union Square with guest speaker Olympic gold medalist Earl Yung.
“We really encourage athletes to come and listen to Earl Yung speak,” said Katelyn Hutley, senior nursing major, in a phone interview. “We really wanted to make sure we had a big kick off this year, so we’re having Earl Yung come and President Garret is supposed to do the first swab.”
The kickoff will start at 11:00 a.m. on the 21. The drive is being organized by a small team of about nine fellow nursing students under Dr. Kari Hess, according to Hutley.
“The nursing program here is amazing, its small size and the teacher’s investment into your growth throughout your career is really encouraging,” Hutley said. “The swab will check to see if you’re a match for a donation. You may hear back in a couple weeks, months or even years; it all depends. They’ll swab your mouth and put that in a sealed container that we then send to DKMS (We Delete Blood Cancer) to process.”
Kari Hess, assistant professor of nursing, registered along with her husband.
“This is part of our public health practicum course,” Hess said in a phone interview “As they move through the program
they move through the program, they move towards community-based health. Just how can nursing make a difference in their communities?”
According to Hess, it’s easy for students to remain focused on school at the expense of participating in the community.
“Often times college students don’t see outside of their protective ESU bubble,” Hess said. “There are so many unregistered donors that can make a difference. Every person counts. You can really help someone win their battle against cancer.”
“Approximately 70 percent of all patients in need of bone marrow transplants must find a matching donor outside of their family,” according to the DKMS website.
To register online visit www.dkms.org/en/register.
