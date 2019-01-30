As flu season comes around, so do all of the media posts and advertisements saying “Have you gotten your flu shot?” But many people ignore the question, even though it doesn’t take more than a few minutes to get a flu shot, especially for college students.
The truth of the matter is that flu shots should be required for all, but especially when you’re in school.
I believe if a student is living in the dorms of Emporia State, they should be required to get a flu shot over winter break before they are allowed to move back into the dorms.
According to the National Foundation of Infectious Diseases, the percent of college campuses rate of vaccination was less than 50 percent last flu season.
This number is way too low.
The fact is we all live side by side one another at the dorms and if one person gets the flu, there are likely chances others will too.
This makes me ask why isn’t the flu shot required? It is just too small of a place to take the risk of the flu.
By having the flu shot mandatory for students living in the dorms, it can keep our campus healthy.
According the CDC, the flu shot can help prevent the chances of catching the virus by 40 to 60 percent.
Yes, there is still a chance you can get sick even if you had the flu shot but you won’t become as sick as if you hadn’t gotten your shot. T
he flu shot is a very easy and accessible thing to get.
If you are not able to make an appointment with your doctor, there are still other places that you can get them.
You are able to go to pharmacies such as CVS, Walmart, or Walgreens and get flu shots.
It shouldn’t be a debate of if you should get your flu shot or if it should be required in colleges, it should just be something everyone does.
By making it mandatory in college is just a way to protect the students and others on campus
