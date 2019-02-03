I would like to preface this by saying, yes, these should be obvious, but these are all real life roommate scenarios that my friends or I have dealt with.
So whether you are beginning to have trouble with your roommate, are thinking about moving in with someone new or are just confused about what it means to be a good roommate, here’s a list of five things to keep in mind.
1. Don’t bring a snake into the apartment - or any pet without talking to your roommate.
Again, you’d think this would be obvious, but apparently it isn’t.
It’s even worse when you find out your apartment is now a home to this lovely creature through a social media post.
Seriously, it’s just better to ask your roommate if they’re okay with you getting a pet before bringing it home. Then you can avoid putting your roommate in a sticky and inconsiderate situation of your creation, especially if your apartment doesn’t allow for exotic pets, or any pets at all.
2. Don’t go four months without washing dishes.
This rule actually applies to any chore.
It’s especially bad when your landlord puts you on probation and you almost get evicted because of the mess.
3. Don’t act offended when I ask your boyfriend to wear clothes in our apartment.
Yes. Really. This happened.
And, it shouldn’t need an explanation.
Please keep clothed in all common areas of the dorm or apartment!
Also, if you are the significant other spending some quality time with your better half in their apartment?
WEAR CLOTHES.
What you do in the bedroom is your business. But no one wants to go to the kitchen to get a bowl of Raisin Bran and see you proudly sitting in only what God gifted you.
4. Don’t force your roommate to choose between spending time with you or their friends.
Yeah, you might not like their friends. But a “me or them” situation never works out in your favor. It just makes them resent you and makes you look immature.
Have a conversation about what is really bothering you instead.
5. Don’t be scared to talk to your roommate.
It’s okay. Sometimes things are hard, but just saying “everything is fine,” over and over again doesn’t help anyone.
Your roommate isn’t a mind reader, and you’re just going to get fed up if you keep having to say “everything is fine.”
In the end, it’s better to just talk and communicate.
And if none of this sounds like anything you or your roommate would do, pat yourself on the back. It sounds like you’re pretty good to each other and, if you’re having problems, maybe the situation isn’t as bad as you think it is.
Just remember that communication is the most important thing you can do when you live together.
