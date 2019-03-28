Each year, a certain amount of the tuition we pay goes toward additional fees. These fees cover admissions to athletic events among other things. However, these fees do not include admissions to arts events.
As someone who supports the arts, I find this incredulous. For years, educational institutions have promised that they care just as much about the arts as they do about athletics.
Yet, when paying for col-lege, students are forced to pay additional fees that go toward athletics. In return, we can attend sporting events for “little to no cost.”
I, personally, went to maybe two football games and a basketball game this year.
In contrast, I have attended multiple arts events, whether they be for assignments or to support my friends.
For each one, I have had to purchase tickets in advance or pay at the door.
I already paid for my admission to athletic events that I don’t even go to. That money then goes toward the athletic departments.
Don’t get me wrong, I am glad I am supporting athletics in some way, but I wish equal opportunity was given to the arts here at Emporia State.
The importance of arts in education has been an ongoing debate for a while. If ESU wants to give support, something needs to be done.
There is a possibility to enact change.
If you truly wish to show more support for our art departments and students, please talk to our student leaders, faculty leaders and administration to get this changed.
