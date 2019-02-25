“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.” - Martin Luther King Jr.
It has been my disposition for a long time, perhaps even my entire life, that people should be judged by the content of their character and not by one’s race or other biologically determined phenotypes.
And upon inspection of the above quotation from one of the greatest men to ever live, it seems it was his position as well.
Over Christmas break, my father remarried. Along with his new marriage came two new beautiful children to the family. They happen to have a dark complexion.
Having a dark complexion gives one precisely zero insight in relation to the content of said individual’s character.
Therefore, every individual you ever meet should be treated as an individual, and the attempt to clump entire races of people into one category is the abolition of Martin Luther King’s dream for America.
Knowing full well that February has been deemed Black History Month, it has always appeared puzzling to me why we have a month for specific races. What could be more explicitly racist?
I have spent much of my life in admiration of Martin Luther King Jr., Frederick Douglass, and many others, but it has never occurred to me that we should relegate a single month to history of people who happen to share a similar biological characteristic.
I am not alone.
Morgan Freeman stated in a CBS 60 minutes interview he thought black history month was “ridiculous,” following that up by stating that “I don’t want a black history month. Black history is American history.”
When the questioner, obviously confused and surprised, asked as a follow-up, “How are we going to get rid of racism?” Freeman didn’t skip a beat by stating, “Stop talking about it. I’m going to stop calling you a white man, and I’m gonna ask you to stop calling me a black man.”
What could be a more beautiful summation of my view than that?
It’s therefore my worldview that if it is our collective goal to rid our culture of alleged racism, it should start first and foremost by adopting the precept to treat others as individuals instead of groups; in doing so we can finally fulfill Dr. King’s dream for America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.