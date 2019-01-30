The Emporia State Men’s basketball team were defeated by Nebraska Kearney Sunday afternoon in White Auditorium with a final score of 59-53.
“We play a great defensive game holding our opponent to 34% from the field,” said Craig Doty, head men’s basketball coach. “Unfortunately, we struggled offensively, specifically late in the second half. We will continue to work on consistency with our group as they continue to battle in MIAA play.”
The Hornets led the game up until the end of the second half when the Lopers caught up with 2:16 left in the third quarter when Kyle Juhl scored a 3-pointer for Nebraska Kearney, beginning a streak of shots leaving the Hornets high and dry.
Within the remaining 40 seconds of the game, both teams managed to rack up a total of six fouls altogether.
“The energy level was low, and it was a slow game,” said Nate Shadoin, sophomore student assistant. “We played alright but could have played better and have the potential to play better.”
The Hornets are scheduled to play next Sat. Jan. 26 against Missouri Southern State University in Joplin, Missouri.
