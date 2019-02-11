The Emporia State men’s basketball team defeated Lindenwood Thursday in White Auditorium with a final score of 85-68.
“They deserve to win because they are so talented, but they have to earn it by playing every single possession,” said Craig Doty, head men’s basketball coach. “I thought tonight it was our best full 40-minute effort we have had in a season.”
During the game, four players would score in double digits to help the Hornets win. Julias Jackson, senior guard, scored 30 pts and was the first Hornet in an MIAA game since 2015 to do so.
“We knew we were at home and brought the energy so we could pull it off,” Jackson said.
Lindenwood got the first point of the game putting them off to a lead of 0-5. Justin Washington would get the first points for the Hornets making the score 2-5.
The Hornets would take their first lead of the game at 10:05 when Sawyer Glick, senior guard, made a three-point shot, making the score 21-18.
The Hornets would keep their lead and at the end of the first half be in a 4-point lead over Lindenwood making the score 42-38.
In the final 1:41 the Hornets would outscore the lions 7-3 taking the win. Emporia ended the quarter with a score of 43-30.
“It feels great to get some wins,” Thomas said “We came out, and we were focused. We played both halves and we got the win. We got the double digit win.”
The next game is scheduled to play away at 3:30 p.m. next Saturday, Feb. 9 against Central Missouri State.
(0) comments
