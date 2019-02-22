On February 14, Emporia State men’s basketball team beat Central Oklahoma with the final score of 66-63.
“We have our ups and downs this whole season, especially the last five games, so I feel like now we are really building on finishing the games and really coming together as a group,” said senior guard Julius Jackson.
In the first half, the Hornets would take the lead in the first two minutes of the game with several three-pointers from senior forward Hassan Thomas, senior guard Kam Rowan, and Kooper Glick, senior forward, making the score 9-0. The Hornets kept their lead ending the first half at 34-25.
“On the first half, when we play defense on our side of the bench, it really helps us because our bench is really involved,” said Glick. “Our coaching staff is really involved, and we need to carry that over to the second half.”
Central Oklahoma hit a three-point goal for the first points in the second half. The Hornets would push back and get a jumper point by senior guard Malik Hluchoweckyj.
The Hornets continued to keep the lead during the second half. With four minutes left, Jackson hit a three-pointer putting the score 63-54.
“We just played together,” Jackson said. “We made sure to keep moving the ball so everybody got touches. No one was being selfish, and you know the best shot for the whole team.”
Central Oklahoma quickly caught up to the Hornets with the score becoming 63-60 and 1:39 remaining. Junior forward Aaron Mcgee hit one of two free throws with 16 seconds left. Glick made two points with 11 seconds left, to push the hornets up to 66-60. Central Oklahoma would get one last three-pointer with two seconds left but the Hornets kept the win by three points ending the game with a win of 66-63.
“I think our guys and our coaching staff did a very average job this evening, but we’ve played really well in some games, and we lost them and, that doesn’t feel really good, and we didn’t very well tonight like we wanted and won, so we are going to celebrate,” said Coach Craig Doty. “It’s going to be a little victory for us. We are going to celebrate by going home and feeling good about finding a way to get the job done.”
The Hornets are scheduled to play next at 3:30 p.m. Sat. Feb. 16 against Northeastern State in White Auditorium.
