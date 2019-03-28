Women place 6th, men 7th at ESU invitational

Last Saturday, the track and field team hosted their spring twilight invitational at Welch Stadium. Women placed sixth and men seventh out of 23 scoring teams on each side.
Of the women, Jazmin Williams won the long jump with a mark of 19-06.00 (5.94m).That is a provisional qualifier and currently ranks #1 in the nation in NCAA Division II.Williams also anchored the women’s 4x100m relay team that ran 47.97 to finish third.
In addition to this, Han-nah Showalter, in her first collegiate outdoor competition, carried another win for Emporia State in the Women’s 5,000m.
Madison Runnion placed third in the high jump for the Hornets with a clearance of5-01.00 (1.55m).The women’s 4x400m relay team placed third as well with a time of 4:02.78.
On the men’s side, Hayden Goodpaster had the top individual finish for the Hornets. Goodpaster ran 48.99 to finish second in the 400m and was also a member of the 4x400m relay that ran 3:19.53 to pick up the only championship for the men. Goodpaster also ran a leg of the 4x100m relay team that was timed at 42.31 to place third.In the men’s 400m hurdles,Davion Scott finished third with a time of 55.18.
The Hornets track and field team host the ESU relays at Welch Stadium this Saturday
