With the season reaching the halfway point, the Women’s basketball team is looking at a 12-4 overall record this season.
The team said they have had a lot of ups and downs and that their win against Fort Hayes on January 16 was a turning point.
“We played really well, we were playing together as a team. I think this is a new half of the season for us,” said Emily Miller, junior forward.
The team is currently working to improve their energy throughout each game.
“It’s something we really struggled with in the past but I think the Fort Hayes game changed that,” said Jessica Wayne, junior guard.
During their game against the Tigers on January 16, Addie Lackey, senior guard, broke the 51-51 tie with a 3-point shot with only 16.9 seconds left on the clock, earning the Hornets a win at 54-51.
Winning a conference tournament championship and getting to the NCAA Tournament are some of the team’s goals for the remainder of the season according to Lackey.
The Hornet’s next game is Saturday Jan. 26 against Missouri Southern State University.
