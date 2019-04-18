TOPEKA — On April 2, Gov. Laura Kelly approved a bill that would eliminate the marking requirements for certain truck and truck tractors. House Bill 2127 was unanimously passed by both the House and the Senate.
Under current law, any truck or truck tractor that weighs more than 12,000 pounds must be legibly marked on both sides with the name and address of the owner or lessee and the vehicle’s gross weight. HB 2127 would take away these requirements.
Tom Whitaker, executive director of the Kansas Motor Carriers Association, previously testified before the House and Senate committees on transportation as a proponent of the bill.
Whitaker said Kansas is the only state in the lower 48 states to have these requirements. In addition, he said this is a duplicate statute because Kansas also currently complies with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program. The organization already has its own vehicle marking regulations.
“Legislative approval of House Bill 2127 will make Kansas consistent with the other 47 states and eliminate duplicative marking requirements for Kansas based trucks and truck tractors,” Whitaker said in his testimony.
According to the bill’s fiscal note, the Kansas Association of Counties indicated that enactment of HB 2127 would have no direct fiscal impact. The Kansas Corporation Commission also reported that the bill would have no fiscal impact on its expenditures or revenues.
The bill will be enacted after publication in the statute book on July 1, 2019.
Angel Tran is a University of Kansas senior from Wichita majoring in journalism.
