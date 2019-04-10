A bill lowering the requirements for a motor vehicle accident avoidance course was signed into law by Gov. Laura Kelly on Friday, April 5.
Senate Bill 94 reduces the number of hours required to complete the course from eight hours to four. Courses such as this one is taken to discount automobile insurance premiums.
Proponents of the bill, consisting of AARP and AAA, noted that the shorter course would incentivize Kansas residents to participate. There were no opponent testimonies offered.
The Kansas Insurance Department states that the bill would have no financial effect, according to the fiscal note from the Division of the Budget on the bill.
The law will go into effect July 1, 2019.
Grant Heiman is a University of Kansas junior from Wichita majoring in journalism.
