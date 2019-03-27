TOPEKA -- Senate Bill 67, the passage of a bill related to unclaimed life insurance benefits of deceased policyholders was the subject of a House meeting at the State Capitol Wednesday afternoon.
According to Allstate, life insurance benefits can go unclaimed as a result of many factors such as outdated beneficiary information or insurance companies being unaware that a policyholder has died.
The bill states that the insurer must compare its client’s assets with their death master file, also known as the Social Security Death Index, a file held by the Social Security Administration containing information about reported deaths of citizens with Social Security numbers.
Within 90 days, the insurer must then, “in a good faith effort,” confirm the death of the insured and attempt to seek out the beneficiary or beneficiaries mentioned in the deceased’s insurance policy. When the beneficiaries are found, the insurer must obtain the following: Social Security number or name and date of birth, beneficiary designation information, insurance coverage eligibility, benefit amount and premium payment status, which is essentially how much that person pays for their own insurance policy.
Beneficiaries will not be charged any fees associated with the death master file search as it is not their responsibility to pay them. If no beneficiary can be found, the insurer is to immediately submit the unclaimed benefits and they will then belong to the state as unclaimed property.
There are also ways for potential beneficiaries to find out if they are going to receive insurance benefits from the death of a loved one; this can be done with websites such as unclaimed.org and Missing Money. As of February, 20 states have passed legislature regarding unclaimed life insurance benefits and eight states have legislation pending.
Marissa Ventrelli is a University of Kansas junior from Chicago majoring in journalism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.