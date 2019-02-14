TOPEKA -- In a hearing Feb. 6, House legislators passed a bill that will provide tax credits for those buying goods from companies that employ blind and disabled workers. Bill 2044 was then introduced in the Senate and is awaiting further discussion in the Committee on Commerce while supporters of the bill are confident that it can be approved and quickly turned into law.
The bill also proposes a five-year experimental trial in which vendors would get a 15 percent break from state taxes for good and services.
The businesses being considered for the tax exemptions must be a non-profit that not only hires at least 30 disabled and blind individuals, but makes sure they are working in an integrated setting within the company. The bill’s purpose is to help disabled people, who hold high percentages of poverty within the community, get more employment opportunities. Many supporters of the bill say they believe employers will be more likely to hire disabled people if there is a tax break for the company and its buyers.
Rob Hoffman, owner and senior consultant of the Greater Kansas City Business Leadership Network, was one of many who spoke out in support of the bill. He talked about how the unemployment rate for a disabled person was 9.2% as compared with 4.2% for the average citizen in the United States.
Hoffman says this higher unemployment rate stems from “a lack of understanding from employers about people with disabilities and a fear that they would not know how to make proper accommodations according to the Disability Act.” His statistics showed that disabled employees were more likely to keep working at a company because they are thankful to have a job at all. This means reduced costs to employers because they don’t have to continue recruiting more employees and better relationships between the employer and employees in the long term for their loyalty.
Emily Compton, the CEO of Goodwill Industries of Kansas, talked about the opportunities her company offers to help get disabled people back on their feet. Compton helped build the Skills Development Adult Day program which teaches job skills. She also works in partnership with Cintas Corporation in a project called SEARCH that is only one of two programs locally that serves disabled adults.
“The stigma surrounding disability makes for a lack of awareness which is why companies aren’t hiring people with disabilities,” she said. The bill will give employers more incentives to hire disabled people as well as begin to create a culture of awareness. She believes, as many others who spoke on Feb. 6, that the bill will have a positive economic impact and increase sales for vendors as well as give disabled workers more opportunities.
There were no opponents to the bill but Rep. Tom Burroughs (D-Kansas City) was concerned that wage provisions be applied to the bill so that no disabled person would make less than the $7.25 Kansas minimum wage. Bill proponents assured him the workers would make at least $7.25 an hour.
Samantha Gilstrap is a University of Kansas senior from Charlotte, North Carolina, majoring in journalism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.