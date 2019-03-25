TOPEKA — Across Kansas, many landowners’ property is divided by highways and other high-speed, high-traffic roads, making it difficult to easily travel across the entirety of their land.
The House Committee on Transportation recently met to discuss HB 2248, which would allow an individual to operate all-terrain vehicles, or ATVs, on interstate or federal highways that separate the individual’s property, provided the highway is crossed by the most direct route.
Current law prohibits ATVs from operating on any interstate, federal or state highway.
The bill requires the purpose of the ATV trip to be for agricultural purposes. According to the amendment language, “The operation on the highway must be between the person’s residence and agricultural property owned or leased by the person engaged in agricultural.”
The bill specifies that ATV operators must have a driver’s license and be operating within the restrictions of their license. The highway must have a posted speed limit reading 65 miles per hour or less and the ATV must remain as near to the right side of the roadway as possible unless turning.
Those who spoke at the March 9 hearing in favor of the bill included representatives for the Kansas Department of Transportation, Kansas Livestock Association and Kansas Farm Bureau.
“This bill will help farmers and ranchers access property with equipment often used in the industry,” said Tucker Stewart, representative of the Kansas Livestock Association.
Lindsey Douglas, deputy secretary for the Kansas Department of Transportation, supports the amendment language and said KDOT did not provide testimony on this bill in the House hearing.
“It was a request that came out of a situation where somebody was trying to cross a highway to get to their property for agricultural purposes and they realized after talking with highway patrolman that maybe that wasn’t allowed.” Douglas said. “We were interested in this bill because we want to make sure that use of the highway system is done in a safe way. So, we recognize that the system provides a means for travel and access, not just connecting the state highway system but also to the local road network and does provide access directly to property as well.” she said.
This bill would have no fiscal effect.
Olivia Schmidt is a University of Kansas senior studying journalism.
